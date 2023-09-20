Ultraprocessed foods can increase depression risk for women

Packages of hot dogs are displayed on a a shelf for sale at a grocery store in Centreville, Maryland on October 26, 2015. Sausages, ham and other processed meats cause bowel cancer, and red meat “probably” does too, a UN agency warned Monday, in a potentially heavy blow for the fast-growing livestock industry. A review of 800 studies from around the world found “sufficient evidence in humans that the consumption of processed meat causes colorectal cancer,” said the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC). The finding, it added, supports “recommendations to limit intake of meat” — particularly in processed forms. AFP PHOTO / JIM WATSON (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — New evidence shows ultraprocessed foods can increase depression in women, according to a new study published in the Journal of American Medicine Association Open Network.

Between 2003 and 2017, researchers gave questionnaires to middle-aged women who were not diagnosed with depression at the start of the study. They collected data regarding the women’s diet as well as measuring depression based on factors including clinical diagnosis and the use of antidepressants.

Data showed those who had diets higher in ultraprocessed foods had higher risks for depression, even when accounting for other factors, including age, body mass index, physical activity or smoking.

Ultraprocessed foods are those that have many added ingredients like sugar, fat or artificial flavorings or color. They’re generally ready-to-eat, energy-dense products like sodas, frozen food, and meats like hot dogs or cold cuts.

Researchers also broke down ultraprocessed foods into groups, including ultraprocessed grain foods, sweet snacks, ready-to-eat meals, fats and sauces, ultraprocessed dairy products, savory snacks, processed meat, beverages, and artificial sweeteners.

Findings showed artificially sweetened beverages and artificial sweeteners were associated with the highest risk for depression.

Those who reduced the intake of ultraprocessed foods by a minimum of three servings per day had a reduced risk of depression compared to those whose diet remained steady.