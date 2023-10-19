Walmart, Aldi to lower Thanksgiving dinner prices

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Walmart said on Wednesday that it will “remove inflation” from Thanksgiving dinner by lowering prices on customers’ favorite brands, while Aldi also said it would be lowering prices.

Beginning Nov. 1, Walmart will offer two meal options – one ready-to-bake and another that will need to be prepared from scratch – that include things like turkey, ham, stuffing and pumpkin pie, the company said in a news release.

Those meal options will be available to purchase online starting Nov. 1.

The company said many food items will be offered at lower costs compared to last year.

“Saving money remains a top priority for our customers, and this holiday season, we’re building on the investments we made last year knowing they need it now more than ever,” President and CEO John Furner said in a statement.

Aldi, which recently announced it would acquire Winn-Dixie, also announced it would be cutting prices on more than 70 holiday food items. The company said customers could see prices for some items down 50%.

“Thanksgiving is all about gratitude, and we’re so grateful for our many loyal customers from coast-to-coast,” Aldi President Dave Rinaldo said in a statement. “With inflation still looming, we’re providing shoppers extra relief to make the holidays a time for celebration, not stress.”

Aldi said its price reductions will last through the end of the year. Walmart’s will last until Dec. 26.

According to the American Farm Bureau, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal for 10 in 2022 was estimated to be about $64. However, an increase in turkey production is expected to create a drop in prices this year.