Whataburger coming to Las Vegas Strip in late 2023

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Whataburger announced Monday it is coming to Las Vegas, preparing to open on the Strip before the end of the year.

It’s part of a collaboration that will include a Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse in a two-story building “adjoining the Waldorf Astoria” expected to open this fall, according to a news release.

Whataburger has a cult following, biggest in Texas where it’s known as the “better burger” chain. The brand has been around for 72 years. It’s a 24-hour restaurant.

Fans have been anticipating Whataburger’s return for a very long time. A former employee contacted 8NewsNow.com to tell us that Whataburger had two Las Vegas locations in the 1970s. One was on the corner of Maryland Parkway and Flamingo Road, he said. Both locations closed in the early 1980s.

Whataburger has no locations in California.

“As the city that never sleeps, and a brand that is open 24/7, it only made sense to bring a Whataburger to the Strip. Whether you’re craving a double-meat Whataburger with jalapenos or a savory Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, Whataburger has your back with breakfast, lunch and dinner,” said Whataburger President and CEO Ed Nelson.

The Waldorf Astoria is in CityCenter, adjacent to Aria Place on the west side of Las Boulevard. The new location involves a partnership with franchisee Panda Restaurant Group.

“We’re excited for both locals and visitors to sink their teeth into a fresh new option and find ways to customize their Whataburgers ‘just the way they like it,’ ” Nelson said.

Whataburger is expected to hire 210 employees to work at the new restaurant.

“We are proud to be partnering with such a beloved restaurant brand Whataburger, marrying our shared commitment to best-in-class operations and delicious, quality menu offerings. Our entire team is grateful to serve the Las Vegas community by providing new jobs and supporting local organizations,” said Brandon Strickland, Director of Operation for Panda Restaurant Group.

The next-closest Whataburger to Las Vegas — a franchise in Kingman, Arizona — closed in 2009. Now fans have to go to Phoenix to find the nearest location.