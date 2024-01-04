Why are false advertising lawsuits on the rise in the food industry?

Flat-lay of friends group eating burgers, fries, onion rings, pizza, drinking cola at outdoor party over table background, top view. Fast food dinner from delivery service.Fast food and unhealthy eating concept

(NewsNation) — In the realm of food advertising, food items have appeared bigger, juicier, and crisper than they are in real life. However, some consumers say those ads are too deceiving and it’s leading to a growing number of lawsuits.

A woman is suing The Hersey Company for $5 million, alleging that Reese’s Peanut Butter Pumpkins she purchased looked nothing like the holiday-themed packaging. The lawsuit claims she wouldn’t have purchased them had she known they did not include the faces depicted on the wrapper.

NewsNation reached out to The Hersey Company, but they have not responded.

Courtesy of the Florida Middle District Court: Screengrab of lawsuit depiction of the wrapping vs. the actual product.

Such cases highlight broader issues of false advertising in the food industry as various major food companies, including Burger King, have faced similar legal battles. In the past year, customers filed a class action lawsuit alleging the restaurant chain is over-inflating the size of its Whopper sandwich.

Burger King responded stating, “The plaintiff’s claims are false. The flame-grilled beef patties portrayed in our advertising are the same patties used in the millions of whopper sandwiches we serve to guests across the U.S.”



“I also think that there is an expectation of fairness, that I’m going to give you my money, in return, I’m going to get something back that I expect, or some modicum of expectation,” said Dr. Marcus Collins, a University of Michigan marketing professor. “When it falls shorter, there is a trust that’s broken. I think that this is what really drives people to sue.”

Kraft Heinz, which makes Velvetta Shells & Cheese, faced a lawsuit alleging the product takes longer than its advertised 3½ minutes to make.

Texas Pete brand of hot sauce is also under scrutiny, and T.W. Garner Food Co. is being sued for making the product in North Carolina, contrary to its name.

Multiple lawsuits have been filed against Kellogg’s Frosted Strawberry Pop-Tarts, with customers asserting a significant absence of real strawberries in the product.

“Red Bull got sued for their advertisements, Red Bull gives you wings, which I find to be a frivolous lawsuit, but Red Bull paid $13 million and changed their advertising,” said Philip Snyder, an attorney with Lyons & Snyder Law Firm.

While these lawsuits might seem trivial, some companies end up paying millions in damages and as mentioned by Snyder, are prompted to modify their advertising practices. Legal actions play a significant role in shaping how companies present and market their products.