Frank Ocean will headline 2023 Coachella

Frank Ocean performs at the 2017 Panorama Music Festival on Randall’s Island in New York on July 28, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ANGELA WEISS (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

INDIO, California (NewsNation Now) — Frank Ocean fans will have to wait an extra year to see the artist headline Coachella, after the Los Angeles Times reported he will appear at the 2023 show instead of the upcoming 2022 one.

Paul Tollett, co-founder of Coachella, announced the news in an interview with the LA Times. He explained to the paper he was revealing the booking to assure fans after so much uncertainty during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Right now, it’s the Wild West,” he told the LA Times. “I’m just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually, they get to see everyone that we talked about.”

Coachella will be held April 15-17 and April 22-24, 2022.

Ocean was supposed to headline alongside Rage against the Machine and Travis Scott in 2020 before the event was canceled due to coronavirus. Coachella was also canceled in 2021. The other two acts will return to headline the show in 2022 with a third act expected to be announced soon.

The well-known music festival is known for its famous headliners including Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar and Drake. Frank Ocean previously appeared at the festival in 2012, but it would be his first time headlining.

Other artists scheduled for the original 2020 event are expected to appear at the 2022 festival.

Latest News