David Schwimmer, Jennifer Aniston post tributes to Matthew Perry

PASADENA, CA – JANUARY 13: Actor Matthew Perry of the television show ‘The Kennedys – After Camelot’ speaks onstage during the REELZChannel portion of the 2017 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour at the Langham Hotel on January 13, 2017 in Pasadena, California (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — “Friends” stars David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston paid tributes to their late co-star Matthew Perry on Instagram following his death last month.

Schwimmer, who played Ross on the show, shared a picture of him and Perry, saying, “Thank you for ten incredible years of laughter and creativity.”

“This photo is from one of my favorite moments with you. Now it makes me smile and grieve at the same time,” he wrote.

Schwimmer remembered the beloved actor’s comedic skill, saying, “I will never forget your impeccable comic timing and delivery. You could take a straight line of dialogue and bend it to your will, resulting in something so entirely original and unexpectedly funny it still astonishes.”

“I imagine you up there, somewhere, in the same white suit, hands in your pockets, looking around — ‘Could there BE any more clouds?'” he wrote in the character’s signature style.

Aniston, who played Rachel on the show, posted a picture of her and Perry laughing in an emotional tribute to her co-star.

“This one has cut deep,” she wrote. “We loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be.”

She included a picture of a text from Perry, saying, “I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever.”

Perry, 54, was found dead in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades residence Oct. 28.

Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Aniston and Schwimmer previously released a joint statement after Perry’s death: “We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family. There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss.”

The actor was open about his long and public fight with addiction. Less than a week after his passing, a foundation was established in Perry’s name to help others who are dealing with addiction.

“He was dedicated to trying to help people because that’s how you recover, that’s how you get better is by reaching back (out) and helping others and talking to them,” said NewsNation’s Elizabeth Vargas, one of the last people to interview him.

Vargas added, “But he was very honest about how badly in the grip of this disease he was for almost all of his adult life.”