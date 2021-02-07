Fur flies ahead of Super Bowl as puppies take the field

NEW YORK, NY – JANUARY 27: A Puppy Bowl VIII participant attends a taping of the fuse Top 20 Countdown at fuse Studios on January 27, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Fur will fly ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday as 70 puppies compete in the ‘Puppy Bowl’ to encourage animal adoptions.

Teams ‘Ruff’ and ‘Fluff’ face-off in the 16th annual event, with actor Dan Schachner acting as referee. The puppies chase soft toys and each other around a toy football field during the three-hour event.

I'm so proud that the 17th Annual Puppy Bowl on @AnimalPlanet was “played” this year in Glens Falls, New York.



Tune in today to see the 70 adoptable puppies from shelters and rescues throughout the Northeast!https://t.co/WPJMmJNa91 — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) February 7, 2021

Due to COVID-19, the National Football League’s championship game at the home of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will hold only 22,000 spectators, a third of its capacity, when they play the Kansas City Chiefs. Likewise, the Puppy Bowl has adapted.

“We can’t shoot the show in a studio in New York City. It’s far too crowded. We couldn’t have shelter reps from across the country fly puppies from across the country, we had to make sure they could drive to Puppy Bowl this year to keep everybody safe,” said Erin Wanner, senior vice president of production for Animal Planet.

The Puppy Bowl was pre-recorded and the animals featured are normally all adopted before the Super Bowl. The show will stream on Discovery+ and air on Animal Planet on Sunday at 2 p.m. ET.

President Joe Biden’s German Shepherds, Champ and Major, will appear alongside first lady Jill Biden in a public service announcement focused on mask-wearing set to air during Puppy Bowl XVII.

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association, and he is the first shelter dog to move into the White House.

In the 30-second spot, Jill Biden sits with the family’s dogs before a fire at the White House and speaks about how, for many Americans during the coronavirus pandemic, “our pets have been such a source of joy and comfort.”

“The unconditional love from a dog is one of the most beautiful things on earth, and we owe it to them to keep ourselves healthy,” she continues. “So please keep wearing your masks, even when you’re out walking your dog, right guys?”

The ad closes with a bark, and directions to visit the Centers for Disease Control’s website for more information about preventing the spread of COVID-19.