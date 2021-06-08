Gap, Kanye West unveil first Yeezy collaboration — a $200 recycled jacket

(NewsNation Now) — Gap revealed the first item in their new Yeezy Gap line in partnership with rapper and designer Kanye West.

The first piece from the clothing line, a blue “round jacket” which is made from recycled nylon, was unveiled Tuesday. The jacket, priced at $200, was available for preorder in the United States online. The jacket sold out within hours.

The collaboration between Gap and West was announced nearly a year ago.

“Under West’s creative direction, the YEEZY design studio will develop the new line to deliver modern, elevated basics for men, women and kids at accessible price points, with the creative process just getting underway,” the company said last June.

“This partnership brings the relationship between West and Gap full circle, as Kanye worked in a Gap store as a teen growing up in Chicago,” Gap said last year. “Since then, West has become a disruptive force across music, footwear, fashion, architecture and more. This new partnership will introduce both the Gap and YEEZY brands to new audiences.”

West is a Grammy-winning rapper and fashion mega-mogul. West is in the process of divorcing reality TV star Kim Kardashian West. They have four young children: North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. The two married in Italy in 2014.