MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — You may want to postpone your New Year’s resolution with this news: The Girl Scouts have officially kicked off their annual cookie season.

Online sales are happening now, whereas booth sales and door-to-door sales vary from county to county. To find a Girl Scout troop nearby, cookie lovers can download the Cookie Finder app or go to the website.

Two new cookies will be in this year’s lineup: Adventurefuls and Toast-Yays. Adventurefuls are described as, “A brownie-inspired cookie with a caramel filling and a sea salt drizzle on top,” and Toast-Yays are, “French toast-inspired cookies with cinnamon icing.”

Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwiches and the gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip cookies will all be available this year for purchase as well.

