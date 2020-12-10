Goo Goo Dolls frontman John Rzeznik on new holiday album and an augmented reality movie musical

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Iconic American rock band the Goo Goo Dolls are performing in an augmented reality movie musical this weekend as a way to showcase the band’s first ever holiday album.

“It was such an amazing experience getting to play songs from our new record live for the first time,” said band frontman John Rzeznik. “We can’t wait for everyone to see and hear these Christmas tunes in this unique way, and we hope they bring some cheer to this peculiar holiday season. Happy holidays from all of us to every single one of you!!”

Goo Goo Dolls front man John Rzeznik joined NewsNation’s Aaron Nolan for a one-on-one interview, watch in video player above.

According to a release from the band:

“In this AR movie musical adventure, Goo Goo Dolls travel through past, present, and future searching for the lost “Spirit of Christmas”; from wintery city street scenes, subways, and taxis; to a 1940s speakeasy and the classic set of The Ed Sullivan Show; and beyond. As the band travels between settings, fans will follow along for an intimate and festive musical experience, unlike anything they’ve ever seen. Throughout, they treat fans to classic holiday standards as well as their new holiday music, and discover that although people are separated by current events, we remain unified by the true nature of the holiday.”

During the movie the band is also encouraging people to give back during the holiday season. The Goo Goo Dolls are auctioning off two autographed guitars to benefit St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.

In October, the Goo Goo Dolls released the album “It’s Christmas All Over,” which includes holiday favorites and new original music from the band.

The augmented reality movie musical, also named “It’s Christmas All Over,” will stream Dec. 12 at 7 p.m. EST on FanTracks.