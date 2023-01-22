Fans gather at Graceland to remember Lisa Marie Presley

(NewsNation) — Sunday marked an emotional morning in Memphis. Fans of Lisa Marie Presley came from across the country, some traveling hours and waiting in the cold, to say goodbye to Elvis Presley’s only daughter.

Fans gathered on the front lawn of Graceland for a memorial service honoring Lisa Marie Presley.

“Lisa Marie was all Memphis. She belonged to us and we belonged to her,” one fan said.

In the emotional service, we head from Presley’s close friends and family, including her mother. Priscilla Presley read a tribute written by one of Lisa Marie’s children.

“She knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, some would say. But a broken heart was the doing of her death,” Presley said.

Lisa Marie, a singer and the only child of Elvis and Priscilla, died on Jan. 12 after being hospitalized for cardiac arrest. She was 54.

Her untimely death came less than 48 hours after an appearance at the Golden Globes.

On Sunday, Lisa Marie’s fans were given a glimpse at her final resting place on the iconic grounds of Presley’s childhood home.

“We came years ago for her concert back in 2012, and we thought this was just a full circle moment to come pay our respects,” fan Rachel Elliott said.

Connie Baker, who also attended the memorial service, added: “I remember the day well, when Elvis passed away. If anything touched me any more, it was the passing of Lisa. I told my husband I need to go to Memphis. I feel it’s family.”

Lisa Marie is now buried at Graceland alongside her son, Benjamin, who died by suicide in 2020, and her father, Elvis Presley.