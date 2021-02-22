Grammy-winning duo Daft Punk break up after 28 years

FILE – In this April 17, 2013 file photo, Thomas Bangalter, left, and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, from the music group, Daft Punk, pose for a portrait in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning French act have announced their break up. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (NewsNation Now) — Grammy-winning French duo Daft Punk have announced they’re breaking up after 28 years.

The electronic performers shared the news Monday in an 8-minute video called “Epilogue,” excerpted from their 2006 film Electroma. A publicist for the group confirmed the break up.

In the video, the silent duo is walking in the desert with their signature futuristic helmets and leather jackets. A detonator is revealed on the back of one member. Once the button is pressed a countdown begins. The two band members part ways and the detonator-wearing musician blows up.

A graphic stating “1993 -2021” follows the explosion.

Daft Punk, comprised of Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo, have had major success over the years, winning six Grammy Awards and launching international hits with “One More Time,” “Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger” and “Get Lucky.”

They released their debut album in 1993.

The Associated Press contributed to this article, reporting by Mesfin Fekadu/AP Music Writer.