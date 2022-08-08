‘Grease’ star Olivia Newton-John dead at 73

British-Australian singer Olivia Newton-John performs at the 58th Vina del Mar International Song Festival on February 23, 2017 in Vina del Mar, Chile. (PAUL PLAZA/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Olivia Newton-John, who co-stared in the 1978 film adaptation of the successful Broadway musical “Grease” alongside John Travolta as the “hopelessly devoted” Sandy has died, her official Facebook page announced.

She was 73.

Posted to Olivia Newton-Jon’s Official Facebook page was this message:

“Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time. Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund (ONJFoundationFund.org). Olivia Newton-John’s Facebook

While Olivia’s role in “Grease” catapulted her to international stardom, the singer-songwriter and actress was a darling of the 80’s with multiple chart-topping hits including her song “Physical.”

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992.

Although the cancer eventually regressed, she was diagnosed for the second time in May 2017 and a third time in 2018, where it was reveled it had developed into its fourth stage.

“Grease” co-star John Travolta posted his condolences on Instagram.

“My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever!”

Newton-John’s Facebook page says she’s survived by her husband, John Easterling, daughter Chloe Lattanzi, two siblings and 15 nieces and nephews.