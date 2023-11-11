Grimes’ epic journey to serve Elon Musk custody papers

FILE – Grimes, left, and Elon Musk attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York on May 7, 2018. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Singer-songwriter Grimes had an interesting time trying to track down Elon Musk in order to serve the tech entrepreneur with custody papers, according to multiple reports.

Business Insider reports that she attempted to locate him at least 12 times, once even going so far as to track the trips made on his private jet.

According to the court documents obtained and reviewed by Business Insider, the 35-year-old musician hired four process servers who visited Musk’s X (formerly Twitter) headquarters in San Francisco as well as a SpaceX facility in Texas, a Tesla factory in Austin and other addresses within Texas.

One of the processors was eventually able to give the documents to Musk’s security at X headquarters, which Grimes’ attorneys claimed sufficient in court filings.

Grimes and Musk have three children: X Æ A-1, known as X, who was born in May 2020, and a daughter named Exa Dark Sideræl – known as Y – who was born by surrogacy in December 2021. A third child, a boy named Techno Mechanicus, or Tau, was born in June of 2022.

The two ended their romantic relationship after three years in 2022.

Musk is the father of at least 11 children with three different women.