Gypsy Rose Blanchard says she’s a Swiftie, wants to work with Kim Kardashian

(NewsNation) — Gypsy Rose Blanchard, infamous for the shocking murder of her abusive mother almost a decade ago, is embracing a new chapter in her life just a week after her release from prison.

Blanchard, now 32, opened up about her prison experience, crediting Taylor Swift‘s music for helping her cope and expressing her desire to collaborate with Kim Kardashian on prison reform, Extra reported.

Reflecting on her time in prison, Blanchard credited Swift’s music, particularly the song “Eyes Open,” for inspiring her to stand her ground and prioritize herself.

“I became a fan of Taylor Swift when I was probably about 17 and she was just starting out in country music and I loved her music then,” Blanchard told People. “I am a Swiftie,” Gypsy told The Hollywood Reporter, adding that “all of her songs are really, really good.”

Now free, Blanchard aspires to collaborate with Kardashian, leveraging her prison experience and Kardashian’s platform for reform.

“It would be cool. She has that huge platform for prison reform, and I have been in prison! So having those two elements I think we could do some good in the world!” Blanchard said.

With a massive social media following, Blanchard revealed she has 6.4 million followers on Instagram and TikTok, emphasizing the overwhelming support she has received.

In 2015, Blanchard’s boyfriend at the time, Nicholas Godejohn, murdered her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard, in a crime orchestrated by Blanchard after enduring years of abuse. Now, Blanchard is determined to share her story on her terms, stating, “I’m really sharing my whole truth.”

During her eight-and-a-half-year prison term, Blanchard received over 250 love letters from admirers. One letter, however, stood out, leading to her marriage to special education teacher Ryan Anderson in 2022. Despite her tumultuous relationship with her mother, Blanchard expressed a wish for her mother to have met Anderson.

Looking ahead, the couple aims to start a family, with Blanchard admitting she might be the stricter parent.

Blanchard and Anderson are currently residing in Missouri, reconnecting with her father and preparing to release an e-book. When asked about regrets, Blanchard expressed remorse for the past, acknowledging moments of grief and trauma.