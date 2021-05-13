HBO releases sneak peek, premiere date of ‘Friends’ reunion

Cast members from “Friends,” which won Outstanding Comedy, series pose for photogarpher at the 54th Annual Emmy Awards at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles 22 September 2002. From L to R are David Schwimmer, Lisa Kudrow, Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox Arquette, Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc. AFP PHOTO Lee CELANO (Photo by LEE CELANO / AFP) (Photo credit should read LEE CELANO/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — The pals are back together again. HBO Max released a trailer Thursday for the upcoming reunion of “Friends,” the long-running television sitcom that aired from 1994 to 2004.

According to the statement, “FRIENDS: THE REUNION” will return to the comedy’s original soundstage 24, “for a real-life unscripted celebration of the beloved show.”

The entire “Friends” gang will also return, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer.

The show will premiere on May 27 on HBO Max.

The new series will feature a roster of famous guest stars, ranging from soccer players to musicians to activists; including David Beckham, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, and many more, the statement said.

The 40-second teaser didn’t reveal many details about the new show. It opens and closes with the stars walking side-by-side, the classic “I’ll Be There For You” theme song playing acoustically in the background, on what appears to be backlot in Southern California, where the show is filmed.

