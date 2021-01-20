Here’s the lineup of celebrities taking part in Biden’s inauguration events

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — Celebrities are participating in the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, both virtually and in person.
The festivities have been scaled down due to the coronavirus pandemic and security concerns, but a steady stream of celebrities have signed on, headlined by Lady Gaga singing the national anthem on the West Front of the Capitol, with Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks also performing.
“This is a great day in our household,” Brooks said during a virtual press conference Monday. “This is not a political statement. This is a statement of unity.”
“I pray tomorrow will be a day of peace for all Americans,” Lady Gaga said on Twitter Tuesday.
Following the inauguration, a televised “Parade Across America” will be hosted by actor, director, and producer Tony Goldwyn and feature performers and athletes, including Jon Stewart and Nathan Chen.
In the evening, Tom Hanks is hosting a 90-minute multi-network evening broadcast that officially takes the place of the usual multiple inaugural balls. It will feature remarks from Biden and Harris, as well as performances that the inaugural committee described as representing “the rich diversity and extensive talent America” has to offer.
“Celebrating America” will also include appearances from Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Foo Fighters, John Legend, Eva Longoria, Demi Lovato, Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Kerry Washington.