This combination of photos shows, from left, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige and Eminem who will perform for the first time together on stage at the 2022 Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime Show.

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (WJW) — It’s the Super Bowl and it’s in California, so the stars of entertainment will be out in full force, starting with a halftime show that will feature not one, but five superstars at SoFi Stadium.

Bringing a legendary group of hip-hop stars together, the 2022 Super Bowl halftime show will feature the combined talents of Eminem, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Dr. Dre.

Pepsi, which sponsors the halftime show, is calling this highly anticipated performance possibly “the greatest 12 minutes in music entertainment the world has ever seen.” And that’s saying a lot, as recent years have touted big-name talent including Jennifer Lopez, Shakira, Beyoncé, Katy Perry and Bruno Mars.

Millions of viewers tune in to catch the halftime performance each year, and you can catch a preview of this year’s epic grouping on YouTube.

Super Bowl LVI is all set for 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13., as the Cincinnati Bengals take on the Los Angeles Rams — in the Rams’ home stadium in Inglewood, California.