‘Hustler’ founder Larry Flynt dead at 78

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Larry Flynt, founder of “Hustler” pornographic magazine and champion of free speech, has died Wednesday. He was 78.
His nephew, Jimmy Flynt Jr., told The Associated Press that Flynt died of heart failure at his Hollywood Hills home in Los Angeles. Flynt has suffered from a variety of health problems since a 1978 assassination attempt that left him a paraplegic.
Flynt founded the Hustler Club in 1965, which evolved into a series of clubs across the country. In 1972, he expanded to an advertorial newsletter, which later became a magazine in 1974. Flynt also established Hustler TV, three pornographic television channels under Larry Flynt Publications.
At its peak, Hustler reportedly had a circulation of 3 million.
Flynt was known for aggravating his critics with stunts like wearing a diaper made from an American flag to court and was involved in a number of legal battles.
In of his most memorable cases, the U.S. Supreme Court made an important First Amendment ruling in favor of Flynt in a libel battle with evangelist Jerry Falwell.
Flynt published a fake ad in Hustler which depicted Falwell saying his first sexual encounter had been with his mother in an outhouse. Falwell sued for $50 million and won a lower court ruling but in 1988 the Supreme Court said the ad was a parody and protected by free speech standards.
Flynt once ran for president against Ronald Reagan, promoting himself as “the smut peddler who cares.” He also was a self proclaimed First Amendement crusader.
“Just because I publish pornography does not mean that I am not concerned about the social ills that all of us are,” Flynt once said.
Flynt was born in 1942 and grew up in Kentucky and Indiana. He dropped out of school after the eighth grade. Following stints in the armed forces and a General Motors plant, he and his brother opened the Hustler Club, which evolved into the now Larry Flynt Publications.
Flynt’s 1996 autobiography is titled “An Unseemly Man: My Life as a Pornographer, Pundit and Social Outcast.” His life was the basis of the 1996 movie “The People vs. Larry Flynt,” which starred Woody Harrelson and was based in part on Flynt’s Supreme Court case.
He was married five times and has four surviving children.
The Associated Press and Reuters contributed to this report.