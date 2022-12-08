Neurologists discuss Celine Dion’s stiff-person syndrome

(NewsNation) — “I want to give Celine Dion some hope out here, if she’s watching,” Board certified neurologist Dr. Tom Pitts told NewsNation’s Rush Hour on Thursday.

The Canadian singer revealed to her fans Thursday she has been diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological disorder that affects about 1 or 2 people per million, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Dr. Pitts, who has treated many people with the same condition, says certain therapies can help.

“If those (therapies) are successful, you would be looking at a much better quality of life,” Pitts said.

Dr. Chad Domangue, an interventional neurologist and pain management specialist, joined Morning in America on Friday to discuss Dion’s diagnosis and the impact stiff-person syndrome has on everyday life.

“These people have a very sensitive response to startle,” Domangue explained. “A noise, a sound can cause your body to go into spasm all at once.”

He said that with Dion being a performer, any sort of disruptions, including fan screams or even a light flashing, could cause her to contract like a board and cause her to fall or not walk.