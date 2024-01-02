Ian Ziering speaks out after being attacked by bikers

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Actor Ian Ziering, best known for his “Beverly Hills 90210” role, spoke out on Instagram after being attacked on New Year’s Eve in Los Angeles by a group of people riding motorized mini-bikes.

Ziering, 59, wrote that he and his daughter were unscathed, but the situation highlights “a larger issue of hooliganism on our streets and the need for effective law enforcement responses to such behavior.”

In a video obtained by TMZ, Ziering can be seen fighting off multiple men and women who were part of a large group on the mini-bikes. One witness told NewsNation he watched one of the bikers hit Ziering’s car with a helmet just before brawling right on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

After fighting off the bikers and running onto the sidewalk for safety, Ziering eventually drove off.

“As a citizen and a parent, I find it unacceptable that groups can freely engage in this kind of behavior, causing fear and chaos, while the response from authorities seems insufficient,” he said on Instagram Monday.

Law enforcement officials say it can be challenging to police such behavior from bikers and unsafe to chase them. Over the summer in Cleveland, riders frightened people in the city when they took over downtown streets, NewsNation local affiliate WJW reported.

In states like Pennsylvania, lawmakers are trying to crack down with fines and confiscate illegal dirt bikes, though some just return on different vehicles.

Notably, there are many law-abiding bike clubs that cruise city streets without incident as well.