Influencer Andrew Tate banned from Meta platforms

(NewsNation) — Controversial social media influencer Andrew Tate, who has been accused of sexism and promoting rape culture, has been removed from Facebook and Instagram, according to multiple media reports.

Tik Tok also said it was conducting a review of Tate’s posts and as of Friday night, his account cannot be found on the platform.

Tate, a former kickboxer who claims to be “bringing masculinity back,” rose to fame after he appeared on the reality TV show “Big Brother.”

His social media pages are said to contain a plethora of content degrading women, including Tate’s takes that men should have control over women’s relationships and teenage girls are more attractive than women in their 20s because they can be controlled.

Tate has also called women “intrinsically lazy.” He also bragged about once breaking a woman’s jaw in a bar fight and said women should bear some responsibility for being raped.

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Tate said the media was “spinning a false image” of him and Meta was just “bowing to pressure” in its ban of him.