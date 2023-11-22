Jamie Foxx faces sexual assault and battery charges

Jamie Foxx attends the premiere of Netflix’s “Day Shift” on August 10, 2022, in Los Angeles, California. (Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

(NewsNation) — Actor Jamie Foxx is facing sexual assault and battery charges, according to a lawsuit dated Nov. 20.

According to the complaint obtained by NewsNation, the plaintiff, identified solely as “Jane Doe,” accuses Foxx of “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery” stemming from an encounter she said occurred at New York City restaurant Catch NYC & Roof in August 2015.

The complaint says the plaintiff arrived to be seated in the rooftop lounge and bar of the restaurant around 11 p.m. and noticed Foxx one table away.

A few hours later, the plaintiff said a request for a photo with the 55-year-old Oscar winner escalated, and Foxx “pulled her by the arm to the back area of the rooftop.”

She says in the lawsuit Foxx “seemed intoxicated at the time.”

The lawsuit alleges Foxx then placed “both hands” on the woman’s waist before proceeding to move them “under her top.” The plaintiff then claimed Foxx “started rubbing her breasts.”

According to the lawsuit, the plaintiff was “caught off guard and attempted to step away from Foxx,” saying she noticed a security guard “some distance away who saw what was happening but walked further away.”

The plaintiff says she was injured, had to undergo medical treatment and suffered emotional distress as a result of the “sexual assault, abuse, assault and battery.”

Representatives for Foxx have yet to address the accusations.

Read the full complaint in the document below:

Check back for updates as this story is developing.