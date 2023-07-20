Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That In A Small Town’ reigns despite backlash

(NewsNation) — Country music singer Jason Aldean’s new song has topped the U.S. iTunes chart, despite its controversial lyrics and music video.

“Try That In A Small Town” hit the #1 spot on iTunes for songs in the U.S. Billboard Charts tweeted Wednesday. As of Thursday morning, it’s currently in the Top 15 of the Top 100: USA list.

The song’s music video, which premiered on July 14, prompted criticism for its lyrics and the location where the video was shot. It resulted in CMT pulling the video from its air rotation, Billboard reported.

The video features Aldean singing in front of Maury Country Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, and includes footage of violent interactions between protesters and police, anti-police protests and people robbing stores.

Critics took to social media to criticize the song’s lyrics, in which Aldean sings: “Cuss out a cop, spit in his face. Stomp on the flag and light it up. Yeah, ya think you’re tough. Well, try that in a small town. See how far ya make it down the road. Around here, we take care of our own. You cross that line, it won’t take long. For you to find out, I recommend you don’t.”

Rep. Justin Jones (D-Tenn.) called the song “a shameful vision of gun extremism and vigilantism” that “calls for racist violence.”

In response to criticism, Aldean tweeted, “There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn’t a single video clip that isn’t real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far.”