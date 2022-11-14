Jay Leno in stable condition after suffering facial burns in car fire

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 04: Jay Leno performs at The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize tribute concert at DAR Constitution Hall on March 04, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — Former late night host Jay Leno is in stable condition after he was seriously burned in a car fire, a spokesperson for the Grossman Burn Center at West Hills Hospital tells NewsNation.

TMZ first revealed details on the injury, reporting Leno had been taken to the Grossman Burn Center with facial burns. Leno was working on one of his cars when it unexpectedly caught fire.

“Jay wants everyone to know that he is in stable condition and receiving treatment at the Grossman Burn Center for burns that he received to his face and hands from a gasoline accident in his garage over the weekend,” Aimee Bennett, a spokesperson for Grossman Burn Center said.

Bennett said Leno wanted to let everyone know he is doing well.

“He is in good humor and is touched by all the inquiries into his condition and well wishes,” Bennett continued.

Leno called off a scheduled appearance in Las Vegas on Sunday due to a “serious medical emergency,” People magazine reported.

In a statement to Variety, the comedian said he expects to be back on his feet in a week or two.

After he left “The Tonight Show,” Leno began hosting a comedy quiz show called “You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno” and worked on his car collection, which includes nearly 300 rare and vintage cars and motorcycles.