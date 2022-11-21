Jay Leno leaves burn center after fire, releases photo

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation) — Jay Leno was released from a California burn center more than a week after the comedian was severely burned in a garage fire at his home.

In the first publicly-released photo since the accident, Leno can be seen with scarring on his neck and hands.

Jay Leno and his care team at The Grossman Burn Center in Los Angeles. Credit: West Hills Hospital & Medical Center

“Jay would like to let everyone know how thankful he is for the care he received, and is very appreciative of all of the well wishes,” a press release read in part. “He is looking forward to spending Thanksgiving with his family and friends and wishes everyone a wonderful holiday.”

Dr. Peter Grossman said he is “optimistic” that Leno will make a full recovery. After his 10-day stay at the facility, Leno will continue to receive follow-up care on an outpatient basis.

Leno underwent surgery for serious burns to his face, chest and hands that happened when flames erupted as he was working on a vintage car in his Burbank garage where he stores his famed collection of cars.

After he left “The Tonight Show,” Leno began hosting a comedy quiz show called “You Bet Your Life With Jay Leno” and worked on his car collection.