Jay-Z’s Monogram cannabis products released this week

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Jay-Z’s new cannabis line released products this week.

The music mogul said his brand Monogram is “cannabis redefined.” The business grows cannabis in small batches, using a board of experts that grade and select each flower by hand, according to its website.

“Our grow-by-grow approach and unique potency designation allows us to highlight the nuances in between batches and tell you the story of every flower,” the website said.

The offerings include a $50 handroll described as one-of-a-kind and similar to a cigar.

Jay-Z developed Monogram for The Parent Co., where he holds a role as chief visionary officer. This is the rapper’s first product launch since taking the position.

Monogram products are only available in California at this time.