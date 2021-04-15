Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez officially call off engagement

FILE – Alex Rodriguez, left, and Jennifer Lopez arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 24, 2019. Lopez and Rodriguez told the “Today” show Thursday, April 15,2021, in a joint statement that they are calling off their two-year engagement. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Just a month after saying they were “working through things,” Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have officially called off their engagement.

Multiple media outlets reported the split, and the former couple released a statement to TODAY:

“We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so. We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have is to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Back in March, the couple refuted media reports that they had ended their relationship.

“All the reports are inaccurate,” said a joint statement “from Jennifer and Alex” that was emailed to The Associated Press by representatives. “We are working through some things.”

The pop star/actor and the former baseball great started dating four years ago, and got engaged in March 2019.

The two were already planning their wedding in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing them to delay it, according to TMZ.

The couple was given the nickname “J-Rod” three years ago after they landed on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.