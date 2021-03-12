Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez break off two-year engagement, reports say

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: (L-R) Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez attend the 26th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721407 (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner)

(NEXSTAR) — Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez have called it quits, according to reports Friday.

A source told Page Six that J-Rod is no more, with Rodriguez in Miami for the MLB preseason and Lopez preparing to shoot a movie in the Dominican Republic.

The split would bring an end to the star couple’s two-year engagement. TMZ reported the news as well, citing sources connected to the couple, though what led to the breakup was not immediately clear.

The two got engaged in March, 2019 with the former Yankees third baseman making it official with a massive stone:

She said yes ❤️ pic.twitter.com/IoyGj6NSAU — Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) March 10, 2019

The two were already planning their wedding in early 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic began, forcing them to delay it, according to TMZ.

NewsNation reached out to both their publicists for comment, but have not heard back at this time.

This is a developing story.