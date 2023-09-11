Jimmy Buffett’s wife thanks fans for support after his death

FILE – In this Friday, Nov. 4, 2011, photo provided by the Florida Keys News Bureau, singer/songwriter Jimmy Buffett performs before his fans on Duval Street in Key West, Fla. Buffett, who popularized beach bum soft rock with the escapist Caribbean-flavored song “Margaritaville” and turned that celebration of loafing into an empire of restaurants, resorts and frozen concoctions, has died, Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. (Rob O’Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau via AP)

(NewsNation) — Jimmy Buffett’s wife, Jane Slagsvol, wrote a tribute to her husband and thanked fans for their support in the wake of Buffett’s death.

“Since those early days and all through the decades, Jimmy’s fans became a big, boisterous family. Thank you for creating the world’s most joyful community. The smile that Jimmy beamed at you from the stage was sparked by your spirit,” she wrote.

Buffett’s beach music inspired fans who called themselves Parrotheads. The singer turned his music into an empire, making Forbes’ list of most-wealthy celebrities.

Slagsvol and Buffett married in 1977, the same year “Margaritaville” became one of the top 10 songs in the country. They have three children together.

Slagsvol thanked friends, family and workers in her post, including hospice workers.

“Jimmy was love. Every cell in his body was filled with joy. He smiled all the time, even when he was deeply ill. And his sense of humor never wavered. Jimmy was always the optimist, always twinkling, always making us laugh,” she wrote.

Buffett had battled Merkel cell skin cancer for four years, though he continued performing. He played his last show in July.