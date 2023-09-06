Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner ask for privacy amid ‘amicable’ divorce

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: (L-R) Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

(NewsNation) — “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner and her husband Joe Jonas have asked for privacy after he reportedly filed for divorce Tuesday.

The two posted a joint statement on their Instagram accounts, asking the public refrain from making “speculative narratives” as the two navigate next steps.

“After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the statement read.

Jonas filed a petition for dissolution of marriage Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, Florida, court documents obtained by Today and PEOPLE said. The document states, “The marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken.”

It was noted the pair have a prenuptial agreement.

The petition also mentions the couple’s two children have been living with Jonas in Miami and other cities throughout the country. Jonas is currently on tour with his brothers.

However, the documents read: “It is in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

KTLA contributed to this report.