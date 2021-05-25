John Cena apologizes to China after referring to Taiwan as a country

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Actor and WWE star John Cena is facing political backlash over comments he made while promoting his new film.

Cena plays the villain in the latest Fast and Furious movie but he’s angered some fans on two continents in real life.

During a promotional interview, Cena said Taiwan was the first country to see the film. However, the Chinese Communist Party does not view Taiwan as its own country. Since 1949, Beijing has viewed the democratic outpost as a rogue province that should be united under the One China Policy.

Cena issued an apology in Mandarin.

“In one interview, I made a mistake,” he said. “I am really sorry. I really respect China and the Chinese people. Sorry.”