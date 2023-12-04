Jonathan Majors’ assault trial begins

(NewsNation) — New York City prosecutors began to lay out their case against actor Jonathan Majors on Monday.

Majors is facing charges related to assaulting his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

These types of misdemeanor assault cases are often resolved through plea deals, but Majors is trying to clear his name not only in the actual court but also in the court of public opinion.

The arrest of Majors froze his rising star in the film industry, where he was expected to be a major actor in a number of upcoming films including in Disney’s Avengers movies.

The alleged assault reportedly began in an automobile the two were in. The driver of that car is expected to testify as part of the trial.