Josh Duggar, star of TLC’s ’19 Kids and Counting’ charged with receiving and possessing child porn, pleads not guilty

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Josh Duggar, from the television show “19 Kids and Counting,” was charged Friday with receiving and possessing child pornography.

Duggar had a first appearance before U.S. District Court Western District of Arkansas Judge Erin Wiedemann via Zoom on Friday morning, April 30, 2021. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and fines up to $250,000 on each count.

According to court documents, Duggar allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material. Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12.

Duggar will remain in custody until a May 5th detention hearing. One stipulation Judge Wiedermann requested is for Duggar to have a third-party custodian should he be released on bond. Also, the residence where he would stay must be devoid of minor children.

Duggar was represented by Fayetteville-based Story Law Firm, attorney Travis Story and a second attorney, Justin K. Gelfand.

Gelfand is a former federal prosecutor with experience in criminal tax, financial fraud, and identity theft cases, according to an online search.

The star of the former reality show, “19 Kids and Counting,” was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals on Thursday afternoon and booked into the Washington County Detention Center — he was placed on a federal hold with no bail.

The Department of Homeland Security (HSI) is the agency involved in this investigation.

Earlier this week, his wife Anna announced on social media that they are expecting their seventh child, a girl.

Last year, Duggar lost a real estate lawsuit involving a quiet title.

On November 20, 2019, federal agents went to a business at the 14000-block of Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas.

“I do not dispute the information you’ve obtained. That is the location that we were. I can’t speak to the status of any ongoing investigation. But, I do not dispute that we were present at that specific address,” said Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Spokesperson Bryan Cox.

From the 2019 interview with Cox, he could confirm, “…ongoing federal criminal investigation, however, given that there are no charges filed, HSI doesn’t discuss the nature of any type of investigation until, if or when, charges are filed. I can’t discuss the reason for our being there.”

NewsNation affiliate KNWA asked HSI if Josh Duggar is part of the investigation.

“I can’t speak to any individual that may be under investigation. So I can confirm that we were at that address. And spoke to individuals at that location. But I can’t discuss any individuals by name.”

They also contacted the Washington County Collector’s Office and confirmed the address of a business listing, where HSI agents were present, was Wholesale Motorcars, 14969 Wildcat Creek Road, Springdale, Arkansas. As of 2019, this location has Josh Duggar listed as the contact for the business, but he is not listed as the property owner.

Read the fulll indictment.