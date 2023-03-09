Julia Fox’s brother caught in New York ghost gun bust: reports

(NewsNation) — Actress Julia Fox’s brother, Christopher Fox, faces firearms and drug charges after being caught in a ghost gun bust in an apartment on New York’s Upper East Side, the New York Post reports.

NYPD’s Ghost Gun Team responded to the apartment Wednesday morning, where the Post reports they found what appeared to be multiple homemade firearms with untraceable serial numbers, 3D-printed gun parts, printers, a pill press, drugs and chemicals.

The discovery led to the arrest of Fox’s brother, Christopher. Her father, Thomas, was held by authorities but not charged.

NYPD issued the following statement on the investigation to ABC7NY: “The NYPD will continue to fight relentlessly against illegal guns – against both the steady proliferation of traditionally-manufactured firearms and the increasingly prevalent numbers of illegal, untraceable but fully functioning weapons known as ghost guns.”

Julia Fox is perhaps best known for her breakout role alongside Adam Sandler in “Uncut Gems.” In a 2019 interview, the actress and model described her brother as a “mad scientist recluse” who “builds 3D printers for fun.”

In August, President Joe Biden announced plans to crack down on ghost guns, or unserialized firearms usually self-assembled with kits or parts. His Safer America Plan moves to ban ghost guns, assault weapons and high-capacity magazines.