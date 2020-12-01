‘Juno’ star Elliot Page shares transgender identity

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Elliot Page, star of Netflix’s “The Umbrella Academy” and Oscar nominee in the film “Juno” — formerly known as Ellen Page — has shared his transgender identity through social media.

“Hi friends, I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot,” Page shared in a letter posted on Instagram and Twitter. “I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life.”

“I feel overwhelming gratitude for the incredible people who have supported me along this journey. I can’t begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self. I’ve been endlessly inspired by so many in the trans community. Thank you for your courage, your generosity and ceaselessly working to make this world a more inclusive and compassionate place. I will offer whatever support I can and continue to strive for a more loving and equal society.” Elliot Page

The 33-year-old actor, who is married to Emma Portner, has been a vocal advocate for LGBTQ rights. Page came out as gay in a 2014 speech at the Time to Thrive conference for Human Rights Watch. In a 2019 Gay Times interview Page said “…the treatment and attack on trans rights in the U.S., it’s utterly cruel” and “the rest of the queer community have a role to use our positions to raise up and support trans people.”

“Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people,” Nick Adams, GLAAD’s director of transgender media, said in a statement. “He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today.”