Justin Bieber cancels remaining dates of Justice world tour

(NewsNation) — Pop star Justin Bieber has canceled the remaining dates of his Justice world tour after postponing many shows last year for health reasons.

Sites including Ticketmaster and Live Nation list Bieber’s UK, France, Australia and U.S. shows as canceled. Fans in London reported receiving emails from ticket sites about the show that was scheduled for February.

The email from AXS, obtained by iHeartRadio, states, “We regret to inform you that the Justin Bieber shows planned to take place at The O2 arena have been cancelled.”

The 29-year-old singer first announced he was postponing many shows in June 2022 after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which left half of his face paralyzed.

“This virus … attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” Bieber explained in a video posted to his Instagram page. “As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face; this nostril will not move. So there’s full paralysis on this side of my face.

The singer resumed his tour in July, performing six shows in Europe, but paused the world tour once again in September.

In a tweeted statement, Bieber said the live shows “took a toll” on him and he is taking a break from touring to focus on his health.

The tour’s official Twitter page posted Tuesday officially announcing the cancelation, saying ticket holders would receive automatic refunds.

The artist and his team have not commented on the latest cancellations or provided an official reason.