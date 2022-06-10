Justin Bieber has face paralysis due to rare syndrome

Canadian singer Justin Bieber arrives for YouTube Originals’ “Justin Bieber: Seasons” premiere at the Regency Bruin Theatre in Los Angeles on January 27, 2020. (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR / AFP) (Photo by LISA O’CONNOR/AFP via Getty Images)

(NewsNation) —Grammy Award winning artist Justin Bieber has partial face paralysis due to Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, the recording artists announced on Instagram.

Bieber said the syndrome is caused by a virus that is attacking the nerves in his ear and face. Mayo Clinic says Ramsay Hunt Syndrome occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the nerve near an ear.

Bieber showed in the video how one of his eyes was unable to blink and he unable to create a smile, or any other facial expression, on an entire side of his face.

“So for those who are frustrated by my cancellations of the next shows, I am just physically, obviously, not capable of doing them,” Bieber said in the video. “This is pretty serious as you can see. I wish this wasn’t the case but obviously my body is telling me I’ve got to slow down.”

Two tour dates in Toronto, Canada, along with a show in Washington DC were canceled by Bieber, who said he is going to take time off to “rest and relax” so he can “get back to 100%.”

“I gotta get my rest on so I can get my face back to where it’s supposed to be,” Bieber said.

Bieber assured fans his face will get back to normal, he just does not know when that will happen.

“It’s gonna be O.K.,” he said. “And I have hope and I trust God. I have trust that this is all for a reason, I am not sure what that is right now, but in the meantime I am going to rest and I love you guys.”