ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JULY 22: Kanye West is seen at ‘DONDA by Kanye West’ listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Universal Music Group)

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — Kanye West is bringing a listening event for his new album “Donda” to his hometown Chicago.

The rapper’s third listening session will be held at Soldier Field on August 26 at 9 p.m. Tickets go on sale August 20.

West made the announcement Wednesday on Instagram in a post that reads: “Donda Solider Field, 8-26-21.”

He has held two other events for ‘Donda’ this summer at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. His Atlanta event included several big names such as Rick Ross, Khloe Kardashian and his estranged wife Kim Kardashian West, who showed up in a red jumpsuit with their kids.

West also lived inside the Atlanta stadium while he worked on his album.

Donda is West’s 10th studio album and is named after his late mother, Donda West. She died at the age of 58 following plastic surgery complications in 2007.

West’s new project is a follow up to his 2019 gospel-themed album “Jesus is King,” which won a Grammy for best contemporary Christian album.

Last year, West announced on Twitter — with colorful cover art and a track list — that he would release his latest album.

The Associated Press and NewsNation affiliate WGN contributed to this report.