Reports: Kanye West locked out of his Twitter account

(NewsNation) — Kanye West has been locked out of his Twitter account, according to reports.

Daily Mail and Buzzfeed report that the rapper, 45, became locked out of his account after making anti-Semitic comments on Twitter. While the tweet has been taken down, his account is still there.

A Twitter spokesperson told the Daily Mail: “The account in question has been locked due to a violation of Twitter’s policies.”

West has also recently received backlash for wearing a “White Lives Matter” T-shirt at Paris Fashion Week and for speaking to Tucker Carlson on Fox News about a variety of controversial topics.

“I do certain things from a feeling. I just channel the energy. It just feels right. It’s using a gut instinct, a connection with God and just brilliance,” West said when asked about the shirts by Carlson, later adding: “My dad is an educated, ex-Black Panther and he put a text to me he said, ‘White Lives Matter hahahahaha.’ I said I thought the shirt was a funny shirt. I thought the idea of me wearing it was funny. I said, ‘Dad, what did you think was funny?’ He said, ‘Just a Black man stating the obvious.’”

Ritchie Torres, a U.S. representative for New York’s 15th congressional district, spoke out about West’s Twitter post and interview with Carlson.

“Kanye West: if you see yourself at war with Jewish people, then you are, by definition, Antisemitic,” Rep. Torres tweeted. “Shame on you and your enablers like Tucker Carlson.”

The criticism comes as Elon Musk welcomed West back to Twitter.