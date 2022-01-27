LAS VEGAS (NewsNation Now) — Keith Urban is set to take over some of Adele’s Las Vegas residency tour dates after the British singer rescheduled her shows earlier this month.

The country music superstar announced Tuesday he will add five new performances to his show at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The new dates for Keith Urban Live — Las Vegas will be March 25, 26 and 30 and April 1 and 2, 2022. Those were some of the dates Adele had been scheduled to perform. The new dates are ahead of Urban’s already scheduled performances on Memorial Day weekend.

In an emotional video posted online, singer Adele announced last week that she was rescheduling her upcoming residency dates because her show “just ain’t ready.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Monday, Jan. 31, at 10 a.m. PT. In addition, Live Nation, Ticketmaster customers, Caesars Rewards members and Caesars Entertainment’s Loyalty Program members can buy presale tickets on Friday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. PT.

VEGAS !!!!! We’re coming BACK to the @ColosseumatCP ! See you SO soon 🔥 March 25 – April 2



Phoenix Club presale begins Wed. January 26 @ 10am PT

General on sale begins Mon. January 31 @ 10am PT



Tickets & info at https://t.co/azMXucdjv0 ! pic.twitter.com/vC3MXmPX8y — Keith Urban (@KeithUrban) January 25, 2022

NewsNation affiliate KLAS contributed to this report.