Kim Kardashian taps Neymar and Nick Bosa for SKIMS men’s line

LOS ANGELES (KTLA) — Kim Kardashian’s shapewear empire is expanding yet again, and she’s hoping to add men to her customer base.

Building on its popular collection of nude-toned bras, bodysuits and underwear for women, SKIMS is set to begin selling men’s boxers, briefs, undershirts, t-shirts, tank tops and leggings.

The Wall Street Journal spoke to SKIMS co-founder and CEO Jens Grede about the new campaign where it was revealed she enlisted the help of several athletes to promote the upcoming line.

This Oct. 9, 2018 file photo shows Kim Kardashian West at the Tiffany & Co. 2018 Blue Book Collection: The Four Seasons of Tiffany celebration in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

“The men’s category as a whole, has really been a race to the bottom, of multi-packs and discounts,” said Grede. “We’re trying to excel and show men that there’s just a different level of comfort and performance you can have in your first layer.”

San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa

Photo: SKIMS

The professional athletes tapped for the line are 49ers defensive end, Nick Bosa, Brazilian soccer star Neymar and the Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Photo: SKIMS

The SKIMS t-shirts for men will debut in three neutral shades. Prices for the pieces in the collection will range between $16 to $54.

Neymar Jr.

Photo: SKIMS

According to the WSJ, the brand has a $4 billion valuation.

The company is set to reach $750 million in sales this year.

SKIMS Mens launches on Oct. 26 at 9 a.m. PST.