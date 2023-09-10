Kim Kardashian urges Biden to stop next Armenian genocide

FILE – In this Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 file photo, Kim Kardashian West speaks at the “Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project” panel during the Oxygen TCA 2020 Winter Press Tour at the Langham Huntington, in Pasadena, Calif. Celebrities including Kim Kardashian West, Katy Perry and Leonardo DiCaprio are taking part in a 24-hour “freeze” Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 on Instagram to protest against the failure of the social media platform’s parent company, Facebook, to tackle misinformation and hateful content. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

(NewsNation) — Kim Kardashian is calling on President Joe Biden to “take a stand immediately” and “stop the Armenian genocide.”

In an opinion piece published by Rolling Stone, the reality TV star teamed up with physician Eric Esrailian to write a letter to Biden.

“We are Armenian. We are the descendants of Armenian Genocide survivors, and we do not want to be talking about the recognition or commemoration of yet another genocide in the future,” they wrote.

Kardashian and Esrailian said neighboring Azerbaijan’s government is using starvation “as a weapon against the Armenian population” by blocking human rights groups and issuing hateful rhetoric in a corridor blockade. They say these are “signs of genocidal intent.”

Esrailian and Kardashian said Biden can help by issuing economic sanctions, cutting off foreign aid to Azerbaijan and boycotting international sporting events and concerts in Azerbaijan.

In the opinion piece, Kardashian said she will continue to use her platform to “amplify the truth.”

The Hill contributed to this report.