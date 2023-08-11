‘King of the Hill’ voice actor Johnny Hardwick dead: reports

(WGHP) — A man known for his voice has died, TMZ is reporting.

On Thursday, TMZ reported that voice actor and comedian Johnny Hardwick, known best for his role as the chain-smoking conspiracy theorist Dale Gribble on the long-running animated show “King of the Hill,” has died.

He was found dead in his Texas home after a welfare check, according to the report. Hardwick’s death was confirmed by the medical examiner’s office in Texas, USA Today says.

No cause of death was provided but foul play is not suspected.

Hardwick got his start as a standup comedian in the early 1990s with his television debut on “The Jon Stewart Show” prior to his most beloved role as the oblivious, hat-wearing Dale Gribble on Mike Judge’s animated show “King of the Hill.”

Hardwick was in all but one of King of the Hill’s 259 episodes and was slated to reprise his role as Dale in the new revival show, though it’s unclear where in production the show was.

Though “King of the Hill” ended its run in 2010, Hardwick’s performance as Dale Gribble has lived on through internet memes, including his comical use of “pocket sand” to escape confrontation.

Mike Judge, who co-created “King of the Hill” with Greg Daniels, paid tribute to Hardwick on Instagram, where he posted an image of Dale spending time with his neighbors in their regular spot in the alley.

Hardwick was 59.