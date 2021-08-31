(NEXSTAR) –— Frontman Gene Simmons has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the band Kiss to postpone even more of its End of the Road Tour dates, the band announced. He is experiencing “mild symptoms,” according to a statement.
Fellow band member Paul Stanley also tested positive for the virus last week, which prompted its own round of cancellations. He has since recovered, the band tweeted.
Stanley said all band and crew members have been vaccinated against the virus.
“The band and their crew have operated in a bubble to safeguard everyone as much as possible at each show and in between shows. The tour also has a COVID safety protocol officer on staff full-time that is ensuring everyone is closely following all CDC guidelines,” Stanley tweeted last week.
The band said all members and crew will be staying home and isolating for 10 days. They expect the tour to resume on Sept. 9 in Irvine, Calif.
Tour dates have been postponed in Clarkston, Michigan; Dayton, Ohio; Tinley Park, Illinois; and Milwaukee. Those shows don’t have new dates yet, but the band says all previously purchased tickets will be honored. Ticket holders will be emailed directly.
