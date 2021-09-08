SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – AUGUST 27: Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner attend the Travis Scott: “Look Mom I Can Fly” Los Angeles Premiere at The Barker Hanger on August 27, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix)

(WGN) — Kylie Jenner officially announced Tuesday that she and Travis Scott are expecting their second child.

In an emotional video posted to Instagram, the 24-year-old reality star confirmed the news, documenting early moments in her pregnancy, including a positive pregnancy test and her growing baby bump.

In the video, Scott hugs Jenner’s belly after seeing the positive test, while in another scene, they go to an ultrasound appointment.

Also in the video, Jenner’s mother, Kris Jenner, responds to seeing the ultrasound pictures for the first time by saying, “What is it? Are you pregnant?” Then she adds, “This is one of the happiest days of my life.”

The Kardashian-Jenner clan commented on the video with words of congratulations.

“I can’t handle it,” wrote sister and model Kendall Jenner, while Kim Kardashian wrote, “Crying!!!!”

Kourtney Kardashian also wrote, “Crying,” adding, “this is so beautiful my blessed angel sister.”

Khloe Kardashian posted, “Awwwww.”

Multiple news outlets reported that the couple was expecting baby No. 2 in mid-August. Fans had been speculating Jenner, a billionaire makeup mogul, was pregnant, sparking rumors on social media all summer long.

Jenner and Scott already share a daughter, 3-year-old Stormi Webster.