Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet spotted at Beyoncé concert

(NewsNation) — After months of rumors, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their public debut as a couple at a Beyonce concert in Los Angeles.

The couple had been rumored to be getting to know one another but had not previously been seen together in public. Some questioned if the rumors were actually true or if the pair even knew one another at all.

Previously, the two had been spotted together in public and Jenner had been spotted at Chalamet’s home, but there was no real evidence of a romantic relationship.

At the show, however, they were spotted kissing during the concert in video released by TMZ. Video shared on social media also showed them chatting with other members of the Jenner family.