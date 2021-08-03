Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett hold final concert series together

Honoree Lady Gaga poses with Tony Bennett as they arrive for the Americans for the Arts annual gala, the National Arts Awards, October 19, 2015 at Cipriani 42nd St. in New York. Honorees attending include Lady Gaga, Sophia Loren, Herbie Hancock, Alice Walton, Maria Bell and Joan & Irwin Jacobs. AFP PHOTO / TIMOTHY A. CLARY (Photo by Timothy A. CLARY / AFP) (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (NewsNation Now) — Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are performing together “One Last Time” with two concerts to celebrate Bennett turning 95.

The first concert will be on August 3 on Bennett’s birthday. The second will be August 5.

The crooner and pop star have collaborated several times since 2011 with concert series and albums. They will release one final album together later this year.

“I am so honored and excited to celebrate Tony’s 95th birthday with him at these special shows,” Gaga said when announcing the series.

Bennett was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease in 2016 and publicly announced his battle with the illness in 2020. However, his doctors encouraged the singer to continue singing and playing music despite the diagnosis.

The concerts will be held at Radio City Music Hall. A press release that announced the concert series stated they were “set appropriately at a venue that Tony has enjoyed a multi-decade run of sold-out shows.”

All guests must be fully vaccinated to attend the concert.

Gaga also put a call out to her fans on Twitter for birthday messages that she would use to create a video message with “95 Reasons Gaga, Little Monsters, and Bennett Monsters Love Tony!”