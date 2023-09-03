‘Larger-than-life’: Clint Black remembers Jimmy Buffett

(NewsNation) — As tributes continue to pour in for the iconic singer and songwriter Jimmy Buffett, one country music star remembers the mentor and friend behind the legendary songs.

“People always say don’t meet your heroes, because, a lot of times they disappoint. He’s not one of those,” said Clint Black. “He’s a one-of-a-kind, larger-than-life, sweetheart of a guy. Fun, funny, brilliant. And, you know, you get to see that.”

Black, a country music singer and songwriter, joined “NewsNation Prime” to share his memories of Buffet, saying he was his fan through and through.

“He invited me to come up during his set and sing some songs of his with him. And you know, it was one of those great special moments you don’t dream about stuff like that, Black said. “It just was beyond the hopes and dreams of this fan. And it went on and on. He befriended me and gave me advice.”

Jimmy Buffett, whose sun-drenched songs celebrated life by the shore, died while fighting a rare, aggressive skin cancer, according to a statement on his website.

Buffett, 76, had Merkel cell cancer, according to the statement posted after initial news of his death emerged Saturday.

“I woke up to find a text from a friend. And, you know, it sends you down a dark hole you got to keep pulling yourself out of. I knew he had had a run-in with the hospital and doctors, but I didn’t know it was this bad,” Black told NewsNation.

“He holds a special place in the hearts of all of us Parrotheads. And we’re grateful for the things he shared with us. And that he is one of a kind Jimmy, you are one of a kind. There will never be another and we’re so glad that we have everything you left us.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.