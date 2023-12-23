Laura Lynch, founding member of ‘Dixie Chicks,’ dies in car crash

(NewsNation) — Laura Lynch, a founding member of the U.S. country band “Dixie Chicks,” died in a car crash near the city of El Paso, Texas, according to the band and media reports. She was 65.

We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of Laura Lynch, a founding member of The Chicks. We hold a special place in our hearts for the time we spent playing music, laughing and traveling together. Laura was a bright light…her infectious energy and humor gave a spark to the early days of our band. Laura had a gift for design, a love of all things Texas and was instrumental in the early success of the band. Her undeniable talents helped propel us beyond busking on street corners to stages all across Texas and the mid-West. Our thoughts are with her family and loved ones at this sad time. Emily, Martie & Natalie

Texas-born artist played upright bass before becoming the lead singer. She recorded three albums with the group: “Thank Heavens for Dale Evans” (1990), “Little Ol’ Cowgirl” (1992), and “Shouldn’t a Told You That” (1993), departing in 1993. Natalie Maines replaced her two years later, according to Billboard.

Lynch is survived by her husband, Mac Tull, and their daughter, according to TMZ.